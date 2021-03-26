A man who pretended to be a military officer and defrauded people has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Henry Mfon Asuquo before the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on a two-count charge of impersonation and cybercrime.

The military impostor was arrested in January 2019 after one Itoro Tom reported that he swapped her SIM card and fraudulently withdrew N700,000 from her bank account.

"Investigation into the matter revealed that the convict paraded himself as a military officer and in that capacity, he was going about intimidating and defrauding unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money," EFCC said.

Military uniforms, boots, and bullet proof jackets were recovered from his apartment by the anti-graft agency.

The convict initially pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge upon arraignment in March 2020, but changed his plea to guilty during a hearing on March 5, 2021.

Justice Agatha Okeke found him guilty and sentenced him to four years imprisonment on each of the two counts, to run concurrently, without the option of fine.

In addition to the N100,000 he already returned to Tom, the judge also ordered the convict to pay his victim the outstanding sum of N600,000 as restitution before he is released from prison.