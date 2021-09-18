Fake military officer arrested with AK-47 in Nasarawa

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi disclosed this on Friday, September 17, 2021, while parading the suspect and 60 other suspected criminals arrested for various crimes in Lafia.

He said the suspect was arrested along B.A.D Road in Lafia while he was trying to escape in a black Toyota Corolla vehicle suspected to have been stolen.

Soyemi said, “One Timothy Emmanuel of Bakin Chiyawa village, Quanpan LGA of Plateau State, a fake military officer who has been on our watch list has been arrested by officers of the Police command.

“The 28-year-old suspect was wearing a military camouflage and was in possession of an AK-47 rifle with two magazines.

“The suspect was never enlisted into the Army but got the uniform from his uncle who is a military personnel serving in Borno State.