An internet fraudster that pretended to be an official of tech giant, Facebook, has been convicted by the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.
Fake Facebook COO jailed in Kwara over N143,500 scam
The convict was jailed for six months, with an option of fine of N150,000.
Shittu Labeeb Adebowale in May 2021 pretended online to be Sheryl Sandberg, the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, which is now known as Meta.
He used the deception to defraud one Peppelon Shell who sent him N143,500 ($350) through steam wallet gift cards.
His action was a violation of Section 321 of the Penal Code, according to the charge sheet filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The agency's prosecution team presented to the court fraudulent messages extracted from Adebowale's email.
Justice Adenike Akinpelu found him guilty and sentenced him to a prison term of six months, with an option of fine of N150,000.
She also ordered the forfeiture of the convict's phone and laptop, as well as a manager's cheque of N205,705 which he raised as restitution to his victims.
