RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fake EFCC agent arrested for seizing N38 million from Yahoo Boys

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The suspect pretended to be an EFCC agent to fool the suspected cybercriminals.

Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde [EFCC]
Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde [EFCC]

A man has been arrested for fraudulently obtaining N38 million from suspected internet fraudsters.

Recommended articles

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde in Lagos, according to a statement released on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The agency said the suspect pretended to be one of its agents to fool the suspected cybercriminals.

A timeline of his crime was not provided, but he allegedly used the N38 million loot to develop a four-bedroom uncompleted apartment located at Ikola Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

The property was recovered from him by the EFCC, and the suspect will be arraigned soon.

The anti-graft agency did not provide details on the fate of the suspected fraudsters that Babatunde duped.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Children kidnapped from Islamic school 3 months ago finally released

Osinbajo: 'Our current challenges are not unique or exceptional'

Nigeria filled with 'haters of government', Buhari's aide laments

Ondo Assembly begs striking doctors to resume work

Adebanjo says President Buhari has failed to secure Nigerians

Hushpuppi Scandal: IGP receives panel report on Abba Kyari

DPR reopens 5 filling stations sealed by LASBCA

Jos killings: Okowa orders evacuation of Delta students

NBS gets new boss as Simon Harry replaces Yemi Kale as Statistician-General