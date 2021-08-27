A man has been arrested for fraudulently obtaining N38 million from suspected internet fraudsters.
Fake EFCC agent arrested for seizing N38 million from Yahoo Boys
The suspect pretended to be an EFCC agent to fool the suspected cybercriminals.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde in Lagos, according to a statement released on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
The agency said the suspect pretended to be one of its agents to fool the suspected cybercriminals.
A timeline of his crime was not provided, but he allegedly used the N38 million loot to develop a four-bedroom uncompleted apartment located at Ikola Road, Alagbado, Lagos.
The property was recovered from him by the EFCC, and the suspect will be arraigned soon.
The anti-graft agency did not provide details on the fate of the suspected fraudsters that Babatunde duped.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng