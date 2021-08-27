Fake EFCC agent arrested for seizing N38 million from Yahoo Boys

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde in Lagos, according to a statement released on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The agency said the suspect pretended to be one of its agents to fool the suspected cybercriminals.

A timeline of his crime was not provided, but he allegedly used the N38 million loot to develop a four-bedroom uncompleted apartment located at Ikola Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

The property was recovered from him by the EFCC, and the suspect will be arraigned soon.