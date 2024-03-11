Fake doctor in Ibadan administers saline drugs, resulting in patient's death

The Magistrate, A.T. Oyediji, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he be remanded in Agodi correctional facility in Ibadan, pending legal advice from the Office of Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaoluwa of Idi-Aro area of Ibadan, is facing a count charge of murder.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the defendant had, on February 20, at about 10:00 am, at Mercy Clinic and Maternity, Idi-Aro, Ibadan, caused the death of one Adekunle Badmus, 45, unlawfully.

Olagunju said that the defendant administered saline drugs on the patient without lawful justification. The offence, according to the prosecutor, is contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Sections 319 and 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.