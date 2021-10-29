Two fake cryptocurrency traders were convicted for internet fraud in separate judgements at the Federal High Court, Enugu this week.
Fake crypto trader jailed in Enugu over N2 million scam
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Eze Godwin of defrauding one Emily Alvarado of the sum of N2.1 million ($5,000).
The convict gained the confidence of his mark by fraudulently pretending online to be Brian Rose, a cryptocurrency trader.
Stanley Ifeanyi Nwankwo similarly created a fake profile on Facebook, pretending to be one Zooley Tigers, a cryptocurrency trader and owner of Bitminershub.com.
He was charged with attempting to defraud someone simply identified as 'Ksh' sometime in July 2021.
The EFCC said the two violated Section 22 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc), 2015.
Godwin was sentenced to two years in prison, with an option of N1 million fine.
The court also ordered him to repay his victim the $5,000 he gained from his scam, and ordered the forfeiture of his cars to the Federal Government.
Nwankwo pleaded guilty to the one count charge of impersonation and fraud, and was sentenced to one year in prison, with an option on N1 million fine.
