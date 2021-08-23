A Nigerian who pretended to be a Sino-American military officer has been convicted for internet fraud.
Fake American soldier in Abuja jailed over N2 million romance fraud
The convict employed false identity to extort money from his victim.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Yusuf Adekunle Amuda before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, for initiating a fraudulent romantic relationship on social media.
The 25-year-old told his Chinese victim that he was Kim Webb, a military officer on a peace-keeping mission in Syria.
"He employed the false identity to extort various sums of money from his victim," the EFCC said in a statement.
Amuda induced his victim to send him over N2 million under of the guise of the romantic relationship he initiated with the woman on WeChat, a Chinese app.
The EFCC said his action violated Section 320 (b), is and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja), 1990.
He pleaded guilty to the one-count charge and was sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice S. C. Oriji.
