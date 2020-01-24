The deal is for an initial period of one year and will see Broda Shaggi collaborate with FairMoney to reach its grassroots audience.

The comedian who is also a singer and voiceover artist has over three million followers on Instagram and came into the limelight for his humorous social media skits.

Last December, Broda Shaggi featured in FairMoney’s influencer marketing campaign dubbed “The Friends Loan Test.” The reception the brand received from the association signalled that the comedian is a good fit.

General Manager Nigeria, FairMoney, Julian Flosbach (middle), in a warm handshake with Comedian Broda Shaggi, Animashaun Samuel Perry, at the unveiling of the comedian as FairMoney ambassador in Lagos...recently. With them is the Comedian’s Manager Olufemi Oguntamu (left).

In a statement received from the mobile bank, Seun Oratokhai, FairMoney’s Head of Direct Marketing, expressed that both parties were pleased with the terms of the contract.

Broda Shaggi was an obvious choice following the interaction with consumers during the “Friends Loan Test” and the “No Excuses” campaign which launched last year. Our consumers and target audience also connected with him immensely during our roadshows and activations,’ Oratokhai said.

‘He is the face of our brand not just because he is funny and has a huge fanbase but because he represents the normal Nigerians that are our customers. In addition, like Broda Shaggi, FairMoney is a young brand that is rapidly growing in popularity,’ she concluded.

L – R: Marketing Executive, FairMoney, Ayomide Ajayi; Head of Direct Marketing, FairMoney, Seun Oratokhai; Comedian Broda Shaggi, Animashaun Samuel Perry, and General Manager Nigeria, FairMoney, Julian Flosbach, at the unveiling of the comedian as FairMoney ambassador in Lagos...recently.

FairMoney offers individuals and small businesses loans from N1,500 to N150,000 through its free mobile app available in the Google Play Store for Android users. FairMoney customers can also use the app to pay for value-added services including airtime and data and pay-TV subscription renewals with no transaction fees.

About FairMoney

FairMoney is a free mobile app available for Android devices on the Google Play Store. FairMoney’s vision is to become the world’s leading mobile bank for emerging markets. FairMoney currently provides the following products/services to individuals and small businesses across Nigeria:

Business and personal loans from N1500 to N150,000 (Tenure: 1 to 3 months)

Airtime and Data recharge (No transaction Fees and a 10% discount)

Cable TV subscriptions (No transaction fees)

Click here https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ng.com.fairmoney.fairmoney to check it out.

Website: https://fairmoney.ng/

