Factory worker seeks compensation after crane chops off his finger

The Ondo State indigene, who was one of the casual workers in the organisation, recalled that he was told on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to load a faulty crane, which was not part of his job.

Kolawole said in the process, his finger was trapped in the machine, and he has since been experiencing agony as a result of the pain he sustained from the incident.

His words: “I was told to go and load a faulty crane. It was not part of my work, but I could not refuse.

“While we were working, my finger was trapped with the machinery we were loading. After that, the company gave me first aid. Later, they took me to hospital.

“Since that time, I have been bearing the pain and the company has not paid me any compensation for losing my finger in the process of their production.

“I have been using traditional methods to ensure that the wound is not infected.”

Speaking further, the 35-year-old said he would have left the company had it been that he had options to consider, adding that even though he had visited several hospitals for treatment, the pain he experienced is unexplainable.

“I would have left Buildwell, but I have nowhere else to go. What they have just been doing is paying my salary, which is nothing compared to the cost of my treatment,” he added.