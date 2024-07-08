Factory worker gets crushed to death after slipping on machine in steel company

The incident was said to have happened in the early hours of Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the company’s factory situated along the Sagamu-Ogijo Expressway in Ogun State.

The deceased, according to eyewitnesses, was working during his shift when he suddenly slipped.

Confirming this incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said Ibrahim was operating the engine roller when he suddenly slipped and fell onto the roller yesterday.

According to the police spokesperson, efforts by other staff members to rescue the victim were unsuccessful, as the roller reportedly crushed him to death.

Odutola added that the deceased’s body had been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue.

“Our men on traffic inspection visited the scene when we received a distress call. It was an industrial accident. The body has been deposited at the OOUTH morgue in Sagamu,” Odutola stated.

Meanwhile, attempts to obtain a response from the company regarding the incident were unsuccessful, as the mobile phone number listed on the company’s website went unanswered.

A similar occupational hazard involving a 25-year-old construction worker who fell from a storey building happened at a site in Banana Island in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

