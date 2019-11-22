Mrs Yinka Popoola who is struck with the facial tumor cancer can't eat anything except liquid food. The victim has been abandoned by her husband and five children, except the Solomon for Jesus foundation, a global philanthropy a Non governmental organization that has been supporting her.

The patient is a chronic facial tumor cancer whose mouth became disproportionately bigger than her face. According to a medical report from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) idi Araba in Nigeria, the victim was referred to them which the report shows histological report of malignant fibrous histiocytoma of the face.

Facial tumor cancer patient deserted by husband and children seeks N5m for surgery in India

Mrs Yinka Popoola case has been sent to one of our partner hospital called FORTIS MEMORIAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE HOSPITAL IN INDIA, which can carry corrective surgery. We the Solomon for Jesus foundation has arranged her travelling documents, her Visa is ready.

We want to soliciting the entire public and individual to assist the victim so that we can fly her to India. The 5 million naira is for her surgical operation bill.

ACCOUNT NAME: YINKA POPOOLA

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 0102312594

BANK NAME: DIAMOND/ACCESS BANK

Thanks

Solomon.

+2347030252465.