The Total Energies AFCON promo comes with a total prize pool of $16,500 and thousands of bonus points that can be won if you take part. The campaign starts on January 9 and is valid until February 6, 2022.
Fabulous prizes at 1xBet through the Total Energies AFCON promotion
The 2021 AFCON is just around the corner so 1xBet launches an exciting promotion to help you make the most of it.
How to Participate
First of all, you’ll need to register a 1xBet account if you don’t have one already. Next, visit the promo page and confirm your participation by clicking the “Take Part” button. After that, just place bets on CAN fixtures with a minimum stake of $2.
For each bet, you’ll receive tickets that automatically sign you up for the final draw on February 7, 2022. For example, a $2 bet will give you one ticket, a $5 bet means five tickets, and a $7 bet brings 10 tickets.
By taking part in the 1xBet Total Energies AFCON, you get a chance to win one of the fabulous prizes that include cash rewards and thousands of bonus points.
- 1st prize - one winner will get $10,000
- 2nd prize - four winners receive $1,000 each
- 3rd prize - five winners get $500 each
On top of these amazing cash rewards, players that participate get a chance at winning thousands of bonus points. 12 lucky players will receive from 50 to 1,000 bonus points, according to the draw. The points can then be used for placing new bets and getting rewards in the Promo Code Store Shop.
So, make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to make the most of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations and support your favorites at 1xBet!
_----_
#Featureby1xBet
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng