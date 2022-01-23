RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fabulous prizes at 1xBet through the Total Energies AFCON promotion

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The 2021 AFCON is just around the corner so 1xBet launches an exciting promotion to help you make the most of it.

Fabulous prizes at 1xBet through the Total Energies AFCON promotion.
Fabulous prizes at 1xBet through the Total Energies AFCON promotion.

The Total Energies AFCON promo comes with a total prize pool of $16,500 and thousands of bonus points that can be won if you take part. The campaign starts on January 9 and is valid until February 6, 2022.

Recommended articles

First of all, you’ll need to register a 1xBet account if you don’t have one already. Next, visit the promo page and confirm your participation by clicking the “Take Part” button. After that, just place bets on CAN fixtures with a minimum stake of $2.

For each bet, you’ll receive tickets that automatically sign you up for the final draw on February 7, 2022. For example, a $2 bet will give you one ticket, a $5 bet means five tickets, and a $7 bet brings 10 tickets.

By taking part in the 1xBet Total Energies AFCON, you get a chance to win one of the fabulous prizes that include cash rewards and thousands of bonus points.

  • 1st prize - one winner will get $10,000 
  • 2nd prize - four winners receive $1,000 each
  • 3rd prize - five winners get $500 each

On top of these amazing cash rewards, players that participate get a chance at winning thousands of bonus points. 12 lucky players will receive from 50 to 1,000 bonus points, according to the draw. The points can then be used for placing new bets and getting rewards in the Promo Code Store Shop.

So, make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to make the most of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations and support your favorites at 1xBet!

_----_

#Featureby1xBet

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abdulsalami narrates how MKO Abiola died

Abdulsalami narrates how MKO Abiola died

NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drugged cookies, noodles

NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drugged cookies, noodles

Anambra residents react to 80-man committee for Soludo’s transition programme

Anambra residents react to 80-man committee for Soludo’s transition programme

Benue will soon benefit from World Bank grant of 5m dollars–Ortom

Benue will soon benefit from World Bank grant of 5m dollars–Ortom

Borno govt constitutes committee to investigate razor blade attack in school

Borno govt constitutes committee to investigate razor blade attack in school

TUC gives conditions FG must meet before subsidy can be removed

TUC gives conditions FG must meet before subsidy can be removed

Governorship primaries: Pastor prays no life will be lost in Ekiti

Governorship primaries: Pastor prays no life will be lost in Ekiti

UN chief pledges support for Nigeria in rebuilding Boko Haram ravaged Northeast

UN chief pledges support for Nigeria in rebuilding Boko Haram ravaged Northeast

Idumota mayhem: Accord Party asks Sanwo-Olu to ban NURTW

Idumota mayhem: Accord Party asks Sanwo-Olu to ban NURTW

Trending

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness