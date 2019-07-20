The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that the man that prevented an Azman Air flight from taking off on Friday, July 19, 2019, is a Nigerien.

Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN general manager confirmed his identity on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

The suspect whose name was given as Usman Adamu, claimed to be living in Iyana Ipaja are of Lagos state.

Reacting to the incident, Hamisu Yadudu, FAAN managing director, told journalists on Saturday that the authority takes responsibility for the incident.

Yadudu said the Federal Government through ministry of transport and honourable minister of state, aviation has has already assisted in the award of contracts for perimeter fences at the airports, TheCable reports.

He added that detection devices and CCTV cameras with infrared capacity for night operations were also parts of the contract.

Yadudu also made it known that plans are underway to erect observation towers for proper monitoring and coverage of the airport.

Meanwhile, FAAN had announced the suspension of security officers who were on duty when the incident happened.

“The affected officers are the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku and International Terminal Security Officer, Oni Abiodun,”

“Others are the Head of Department Domestic Terminal 2, Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department Domestic Terminal 1, Adebowale Ayodele.”

You'll recall that Usman caused panic on Friday, when he climbed Port Harcourt bound aircraft while it was about to take off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja.