Explore the beauty of Nigerian food with King’s Dorm

Devon King’s is exploring the richness of Nigerian meals as it launches The King’s Dorm, hosted by different chefs for each episode to reveal the best Nigerian delicacies and ingredients used to prepare the dishes.

There is a lot to love about Nigerian food. From the savory taste in your mouth, the pleasant aroma and nutritional value. There is no doubt that food gives satisfaction to the belly and good food is life.

In many Nigerian homes, good meals bring families together and offer opportunities for bonding. Every meal has a unique story, originating from different cultures, passed on from generation to generation. On this show, King’s Dorm powered by Devon King’s will take us on this journey.

In the first episode, Chef Miyonse, shares a recipe for Adaalu, but with a different mix. Adaalu which is a combination of beans and corn was transformed into something much more different. On the second episode, Chef Obubu took us to the Eastern part of Nigeria for a remix of the Ofe Nsala soup.

You can catch all the episodes of the King’s Dorm on Devon King’s YouTube Channel.

The King’s Dorm is powered by Devon King’s. For more information, simply follow @devonkingsng on Facebook, and Instagram to check out the episodes.

Devon King’s has been in existence for over five decades and as established itself as the Masterbrand that makes customers seek moments of togetherness and experience most memorable ones.

