The song ‘Dance’ explores the new viral sound, Amapiano with two of the biggest stars in Nigerian Music Industry today.

Download Mayorkun & L.A.X- Dance (Prod by Dunnie) for FREE:

Not only is the song very melodious and addictive, it has gone viral on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Boomplay and other top music streaming apps in just a few hours of release. Many social media influencers, celebrities and your top personalities are all jamming to this tune, in a viral social media challenge called #OPPODanceChallenge.

EXCLUSIVE - Mayorkun & L.A.X drop viral Amapiano ‘Dance’ in OPPO Reno5F promotion

The viral OPPO Reno5F brand song was produced by Dunnie, a fast rising female Music Producer in the Nigerian Music Industry and once again, OPPO is showing its very youthful and Nigerian side by supporting young Nigerian talent to create locally relevant memories for everyone to connect with.

It seems that this song collaboration between OPPO and Mayorkun, L.A.X and Dunnie will further cement the brand’s position as a key player in the smartphone industry for the young, aspirational and talented Nigerians as it is fast becoming one of the biggest hit songs of 2021.

The music video is hinted to be released soon. WATCH OUT!

Are you feeling excited for ‘Dance’?

Listen to Mayorkun & L.A.X- Dance (Prod by Dunnie) here: https://ditto.fm/dance_

To know more about the latest OPPO Mobile Nigeria, visit www.oppo.com/ng and for more information on the song partnership, connect with OPPO Nigeria on Facebook @opponigeria, Instagram @opponigeria and Twitter @oppomobileng.

*This is a featured post.