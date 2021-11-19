Excited winners receive Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza prizes.

The event was held at Gloworld, 21 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, and was the first in the series of presentations aimed at redeeming the company's pledge to deliver a total of 500,000 amazing prizes to winners in the ongoing promo.

The promo was unveiled in Lagos recently by the company promising thousands of its subscribers the opportunity to win mouth-watering prizes including 5 brand new Kia cars to be won every month, as well as 100 appliances, including television sets, fridges, and generators, to be won every week, in addition to 5,000 freebies to be won in the daily draws.

Prominent Nigerians who were on hand to present the items to the lucky winners were a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot, Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Hon. John Campus Ogundare, Lagos Zonal Coordinator of National Lottery Regulatory Authority (NLRA), Mrs. Priscilla Onuzulu, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, Retired Captain Tunji Shelle, and several celebrities including King Sunny Ade, Teni Makanaki, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) and Godwin Komone (Gordons).

Globacom's Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Abdulrazaq Ande, disclosed at the ceremony that the prize presentation ceremony was in fulfillment of the pledge made when the loyalty reward promo was unveiled three weeks ago to spread joy amongst Nigerians during the Yuletide season and into the New Year as well as a confirmation of its resolve to constantly add value to the lives of subscribers on its network.

Ande said other winners will emerge in subsequent draws and will receive their prizes at similar presentation events scheduled for Enugu on November 25, Ibadan on December 2, Port-Harcourt on December 9, while Abuja and Jos will host the event on December 16.

Other cities where presentation ceremonies will be held are Benin on December 23, Akure on January 6, Asaba on January 13, Kano on January 20, Uyo on January 27, and Owerri and Abuja (second presentation) on February 3, and Lagos and Ibadan (second presentations) on February 10.

Mrs. Priscilla Onuzulu of the National Lottery Regulation Commission (NLRC) congratulated the winners saying, "Globacom has been doing the right thing from inception and they are on track in this promo as well. Glo will not disappoint anybody. You will all get your prizes. We at NLRC have been and will continue to be there all through the promo. I wish you all the very best".

Chika Nwachukwu, a staff of Oando Plc from Enugu State who won a refrigerator said, "Glo is a very supportive network. I truly appreciate this prize. To tell you the truth, I was surprised when I was told I won. I thank Globacom immensely for providing another fridge for my family".

In the same vein, Afusat Jamiu, a generator-winner resident in Ogun State enthused, "I live in Ijede, in Ikorodu area of Lagos where I sell clothes. Glo has made me very happy with the generator that I won in their promo. It came at the right time. The generator will be very useful to power my fridge to boost my new turkey business. God bless Glo".

Subscribers who wish to participate in the promo are required to make a total recharge of N500 in a week (that is Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the weekly draws, while a total recharge of N2, 000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes.

All recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x, 5x, etc.) count towards qualification and customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network, Glo explained, adding, "The more the recharge, the more entries a subscriber gets and consequently the greater the chance to win these amazing prizes".

----