A beautiful Nigerian journalist is reported to have died after slumping while dancing at a party organised by a school believed to be her alma mater.

Identified as Osarugue Eunice, the excited journalist is seen in a video dancing at the 60th anniversary celebration of the St Maria Goretti in Edo State last Friday July 12th when she fell in a manner that appeared to be deliberate to create fun.

Her friends with whom she was dancing only realised that she was in trouble after she lasted on the floor for more than expected. They shook and called her, but she remained unresponsive.

Reports say a doctor was called in to examine Eunice, and she was rushed to the hospital for further treatment, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report sighted on Yabaleftonline.ng believed to from the hospital reads:

“She was said to have been dancing in the school hall then slumped on a chair. Was presumed to be tired but when she did not respond, Doctors were alerted and checked her.

“No peripheral pulses were palpated. Mis information about her being an asthmatic made the doctors administer pufffs of salbutamol to her via inhaler. When alerted, (smagoga doctors) we met her lying on the ground outside the hall.

We stopped the inhaler, could only palpate the left temporal pulse and continued anti shock management and CPR.

“Then rushed her to the nearest private medical centre opposite the school but they had no oxygen.

“Moved her to Central hospital in the hope of getting full complement of resuscitation facilities viz oxygen, defribillator. Upon arrival at central hospital, she was pronounced BID ( brought in dead). No defribillator.

“We continued administering CPR on the way to UBTH, in expectation of getting a defribillator. Although a team was at reception to receive her, they confirmed no cardiac activity and also confirmed as bid.

“Her corpse was then transferred to Stella Obasanjo Hospital and Morgue.

*Additional history from relative*

“She was a known hypertensive, was ill 3months ago, collapsed after an injection administration and was in a coma for one week. Also had severe headaches two weeks ago and lapsed into unconsciousness for 24hours. Her attending Doctor had advised her to do some comprehensive check up and investigations which she postponed. She had severe headache prior to the opening ceremony of the 60th school anniversary.

“Diagnosis: *Tentative cause of death is Cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to hemorrhagic stroke/ ruptured aneurysm*.

[7/12, 5:33 PM] Dr Uyi Usoro: *Lessons learnt*

*Regular medical check ups.

*Don’t ignore warning signs, subsequent attacks of strokes almost always fatal.

*Proper ventilation while decorating the hall.

*Ambulance for every AGM ceremony.

*CPR training.

*Medical outreach should not be combined with other activities.

*Also food and drinks should be available to avoid hypoglycemic attacks.”

May her soul rest in peace.