Major Jide Ijadare, a retired United States of America Army officer, who was recently abducted in Ekiti State has regained his freedom after four days in kidnappers’ custody.

Ijadare was abducted on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, when some gunmen invaded his palm oil factory along Ijan Ekiti-Ise Ekiti Road at Ijan in the Gbonyin Council area of Ekiti State.

The gunmen reportedly killed one person before taking the retired army officer and one other person away.

Hours after their abduction, the kidnappers called the victims family to demand N20m.

But on Friday, a family source disclosed to ThePunch that Ijadare has been released.

The source said, “My brother was released this afternoon around 4.15 pm and he has reunited with the family.”

Although the source did not disclose the amount paid to the kidnappers to free the victims, he said, “the man regained his freedom after paying a ransom to the kidnappers after a series of negotiations.”

However, while confirming the release of the victims, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the police were not aware of the payment of any ransom before Ijadare’s release.