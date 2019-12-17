Adewale Oyekan, the son of the late Oba of Lagos, Adeyinka Oyekan, has been sentenced to death for killing a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaja Sikirat Ekun.

Adewale was sentenced by a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, alongside one Lateef Balogun, a domestic worker, for strangling the 62-year-old businesswoman to death, after which they threw her corpse in a well.

The convicts were reported to have committed the crime around 1:00am on October 1, 2012, at the deceased’s home at No. 5 Babatunde Ladega Street, Omole Phase I area of Lagos.

While Adewale was employed by the deceased as the manager of her restaurant, Balogun was the late Sikirat's domestic worker.

How they hid the body

Punch reports that Balogun’s employment was terminated following a dispute with Sikirat, which led to a conspiracy between the convicts.

It was gathered that the convicts killed the deceased, threw her corpse in a well in her compound and took over her business and properties, including a bus that was sold for N170,000.

According to the prosecutor, Akin George, when an inquiry was made by Sikirat's family and friends about her whereabouts, Adewale informed them through a text message from the victim’s phone that she had travelled to Abuja for the Eid-el Kabir festival.

George noted that after an intensive search, Sikirat's corpse was found two months later by well diggers and firefighters.

The prosecutor added that the convicts had placed a generator, gas cylinder and other household items on the corpse in the 1,000 feet well.

Delivering her judgment on Monday, Justice Raliat Adebiyi said, "the first and second defendants are hereby sentenced accordingly on each of counts one and two to death by hanging. May God, the giver of life, have mercy on your souls.”

Raliat explained that the prosecution had proved the charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder beyond reasonable doubt.