A former Director, Directorate of Military Intelligence and Chairman of Oke Ogun Security Committee, Col. Kunle Toogun (retd.) has accused some traditional rulers in the South-West of inviting foreign herdsmen to settle in their territory.

Toogun said the traditional rulers are harbouring herdsmen from other West African countries in Oke-Ogun and other parts of the region.

He added that the invasion of Yorubaland by the foreign herdsmen poses a security threat to the people of the region.

He said, “These people (monarchs) took money from the Bororo (foreign herdsmen) and asked them to come to their domains. These people are not Nigerians. The native Fulani people have their settlements around and they don’t graze their cattle in any farm.

“A particular Oba sold the land of another community to these foreign herdsmen and it became a crisis. I met the Chairman of the Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State and told him that this particular monarch must stop the nonsense.

“It was made clear to all the obas and chiefs in Oke Ogun not to harbour or sell land to these Bororos. But there is a stubborn and recalcitrant baale (chief) in Oke Ogun that is not only harbouring Bororos but also selling land to them.”

According to Punch, Toogun said that two months ago, the traditional ruler allowed a large number of foreign herdsmen to settle in 10 locations within Atisbo LGA.

Also reacting to the matter, Mr Olawale Hammed, the National Coordinator of a youth group, the Yoruba Socio-Cultural Association accused another Oba of giving plots of land to herdsmen and collecting cows in return, Punch reports.

He said, “Some of these traditional rulers have lost their respect and they don’t care what happens to their subjects.”

However, one of the traditional rulers in Ogun State, the Ooye of Iwoye-Ketu, Oba Joel Ademola, in an interview with Punch said the issue of herdsmen and their Yoruba host is a complex one.

He said, “Our forefathers gave some land to Fulani herdsmen but not in exchange for anything like cows or other items. It was done to boost the economy of our region.

“We also know that some of them rent houses in the town. But, what we observed this time, is that some of them will just come and take over our forests. Nobody gave them the forests.”

A youth leader in Iwoye-Ketu, Chief Felix Dopemu told Punch that some Fulani herdsmen bought land from fraudulent indigenes.

He said, “These fraudsters sell the government forest reserve to the Fulani herdsmen who settled down in the area.”

Also speaking on the issue, the Olu of Alabata in the Odeda Local Government area of Ogun State, Oba Abdul Waheed Sanusi said some parcels of land were leased to Fulani herdsmen.

“We did not sell the land to them so that it will be easy for us to send them away anytime we want.”

Recently, there were concerns from some quarters over alleged invasion of Fulani herdsmen in government forest reserves in Ogun State.

The concerns were heightened after the alleged killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti by suspected herdsmen.

Consequently, Northern Elders Forum called on herdsmen to return to the north, saying their lives was at risk, but South-West Governors have advised herdsmen in the region to stay, adding that the northern elders' directive was unpatriotic.