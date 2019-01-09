Before his death on Monday, January 7, 2019, the deceased who is 75 years old, was accused of the sexual abuse of boys under the age of 17. They were reportedly violated from 1978 to 2009, according to the BBC News.

Carson, a resident of St Bartholomew's Court, Riverside, Cambridge in the United Kingdom, died instantly in a car crash while driving his Mazda.

At the Peterborough Crown Court where he was due to stand trial, Judge Matthew Lowe ruled that the case file is closed. This was after confirmation by prosecuting counsel Jeremy Benson QC, who told the court that the ex-football coach "died yesterday morning."

The BBC also confirmed that Kit had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing at Cambridge Crown Court to 12 counts of indecent assault.

One involves inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

More reports reveal that Carson who has worked with Peterborough United, Cambridge United and Norwich City football clubs, hit a tree with a vehicle leading to his death.

His corpse was identified by his wife identified as Pauline Carson.