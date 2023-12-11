ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-convict hacks father’s tenant to death, dismembers her body

Damilare Famuyiwa

He was fleeing to another town a day after committing the crime when he was intercepted.

The suspect was arrested after the police found blood-soaked clothes in his house [Concise]
The suspect was arrested after the police found blood-soaked clothes in his house [Concise]

The deceased was said to be the suspect’s father’s tenant at Ore town in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Bakare reportedly committed the crime on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Disclosing this incident via a statement addressed to members of the public, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami said the suspect concealed the mutilated body of the deceased in a bag.

According to her, the bag was found in an uncompleted building close to the house the deceased lived.

The statement read, “On the 8th of December, 2023, at Ore Division in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, it was reported that one Onyimi Grace, aged 42 years, was found dead and concealed in a Ghana must-go bag in an uncompleted building close to the house and the landlord’s son, Fatai Bakare age: 28years, was strongly suspected because he had blood stains on his leg.

“The Police swiftly visited the scene but the suspect had absconded. The suspect was later arrested the next day on his way to Ode Irele town in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is an ex-convict and an internet fraudster. The blood-soaked clothes found in his house were the clothes he wore on the said day.”

The PPRO added that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Command for further investigations on the matter.

