Ex-convict docked for snatching cell phone from passerby

A 28-year-old ex-convict, Nuhu Zaria, was on Wednesday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court for allegedly snatching a cell phone and N6,500 cash from a passersby.

The police charged Zaria, whose address was not provided with extortion, theft and belonging to a gang of thieves.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Torsue Peter reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 4.

He said that the defendant, who is a former convict, jumped down from a motorcycle, attacked and forcefully collected a cell phone and N6,500 cash from the complainant.

Adeyanju said the phone was later recovered from the defendant but the money was not.

He said during investigation, the police noted that the defendant belonged to a gang of thieves who specialise in robbing innocent victims.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 292, 287 and 306 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, however granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Nov. 1 for hearing.

