RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ex-convict arrested in Ogun for impersonating military personnel

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of Ogundeji.

An ex-convict, Segun Ogundeji, who impersonated as a soldier at Sango-Ota Police Divisional Headquarters in Ogun. (NAN)
An ex-convict, Segun Ogundeji, who impersonated as a soldier at Sango-Ota Police Divisional Headquarters in Ogun. (NAN)

Police in Ogun State said on Sunday that they have arrested an ex-convict, Segun Ogundeji, who impersonated as a soldier at Sango-Ota Police Divisional Headquarters in Ogun.

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the declaration in a statement issued in Ota.

Oyeyemi stated that Ogundeji was arrested when he went to Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters, fully dressed in army camouflage to solicit for the release of a suspect.

“On getting to the station, Ogundeji met an Air Force man, one Cpl. John Temitope, who accused him of failure to give him official compliment, as a result of which a quarrel ensued between them.

“It was the quarrel that led the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, to interrogate them. It was during the interrogation that the police discovered that Ogundeji is not a military man.

“It was also discovered that a court once convicted Ogundeji for impersonation,’’ he stated.

Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of Ogundeji.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Don’t come to Igboho again’, Sunday Igboho’s mother and supporters warn Sheikh Gumi

Makinde hails 3SC’s return to NPFL

Anambra 2021: Ozigbo says his candidacy is divine

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 547 new cases Saturday

NECO Registrar laments high level of exam malpractice in the north

Gov Matawalle vows to stop granting amnesty to bandits in Zamfara

Group draws support for Oyinlola’s PDP chairmanship

EFCC boss says Nigeria has spent N6tn on terrorism war since 2008

Gov Masari pledges to provide COVID-19 vaccines to corps members in Katsina

Trending

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Legon student moaning

Bride caught pants down in a doggy style with her ex-boyfriend during wedding reception

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Woman shocked after she was allegedly served with a man’s prick as meat at a TZ food joint