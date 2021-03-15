The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement signed on Sunday, said that Sunmonu served a five-year jail term before his release last November.

Adejobi said the suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to the Ijanikin Division as he and his gang members were robbing unsuspecting citizens at Ajayi St., Oto Awori, Ijanikin, Lagos State.

“Other members of the gang escaped but the suspect has confessed to the crime and other crimes he had participated in.

“After his arrest, one locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution,” the Police spokesperson said.

Adejobi also said that one George Bankole of Fadal Cooperative Estate, Ikorodu, struggled with some armed robbers that robbed him in the area on Friday at 8 p.m.

He said that Bankole recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from them.

“The victim informed the police that the armed men dispossessed him of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped.

“He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo, to report the incident and hand over the arms for further investigation.

“Police operatives have, however, embarked on discreet investigation into the matter,” the police spokesperson said.

Adejobi said that Odumosu restated his commitment to consistently decimate the activities of criminals in the state.