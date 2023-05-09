The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-boxer beats wife into coma over TV remote

Damilare Famuyiwa

The ex-boxer reportedly punched his wife into a coma over their TV remote.

Ex-boxer, Moses Olapade beats wife into coma over TV remote
Ex-boxer, Moses Olapade beats wife into coma over TV remote

It was gathered that the incident happened while the couple were arguing over a television remote at their residence located at Oke-Aro Community in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

A source, who spoke on the matter on a condition of anonymity, revealed that Olopade returned home, from a journey on a fateful day and wanted to watch a programme on the television but his wife failed to give him the remote to tune in to his preferred channel, caused the argument and later free-for-all.

According to the source, Olopade, who is also a truck driver, out of anger, rained punches on the wife and consequently, the latter fell down and became unconscious.

The source added that it was the screaming of the couple’s children that attracted the neighbours to the scene.

The neighbours were said to have quickly rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was resuscitated.

When contacted, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, however, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

The PPRO stated,” I have called the DPO of the Area ( B Division Police Station), but he said the matter was not reported at the police station.”

In another development, operatives of Katsina Police Command, have arrested a 17-year-old Senior Secondary Student in the State, Abdulrahman Ibrahim.

The teenager, who was among the 74 suspects paraded on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the headquarters of the Katsina State Police Command, was nabbed for killing a man after he had snatched the deceased’s phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

