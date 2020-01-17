Police operatives in Lagos, led by Area Commander, Area ‘F’, ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, have arrested Seye Onigbinde, an ex-banker, for over N500 million scam.

Punch reports that Onigbinde, who operates under the business name, Blueprint Business and Consulting, defrauded not less than 354 Nigerians in illegal foreign exchange deals.

The suspect was said to have convinced his victims to invest in his foreign exchange business after successfully helping the first set of investors to make returns on their investments.

Lagos Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana says the police has secured a remand order for the suspect. [Daily Post]

The initial investors were reportedly responsible for convincing a significant number of the victims, whose money was yet to be recovered.

While conducting the business, Onigbinde gave his office address as No. 13 Hughes Street, Alagomeji, Yaba area of Lagos, but was operating from his place of residence on No. 7 Eyiowuawi Street, in the Pedro area of Shomolu, Lagos.

Onigbinde, who had been operating without the requisite licence, was said to have promised his investors extraordinary profits, but when the investment went bad, he allegedly made attempts to abscond with the victims’ money.

With the help of his yet-to-be-identified wife, who had threatened to run to America with their only child when she discovered the husband’s illegal dealings, Onigbinde was tracked and arrested.

The police had tracked his wife’s phone number after several petitions from his victims.

When contacted, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana said Onigbinde had been charged.

Elkana said, “The command is investigating an alleged case of fraud, cheating, money laundering, obtaining of N574,251,261,01 by false pretences through a Ponzi scheme by Tosin Onigbinde and three others, Adeyanju Tijani, Olumuyiwa Adebayo and Adewemimo Onigbinde.

“Investigation so far has revealed that Tosin Onigbinde collected a total sum of N574,251,261,01, from 354 individuals, from which he claimed to have paid principal and interest to the tune of N482,311.350,89, leaving an outstanding sum of N233,454,755,76.

“He collected this money from these individuals with a promise of extraordinary gains to those willing to invest in the scheme/investment, which he claimed was built on lucrative trading in forex trading, Bitcoin and shares purchase from four international brokers.

“This get-rich-quick scheme attracted gullible and greedy investors, who received the expected high returns, as he simply paid these investors who received the expected high returns, as Seye Onigbinde paid them from later investors. The more investors his scheme attracted, he created a business and used agents to find more and more investors."

The police spokesman further disclosed that investigation is ongoing, as the Area ‘F’ of the state command had arraigned him in court.

Elkana added that the police has also secured a remand order for 21 days to enable other members of the public, whose names featured in the scheme, to approach the Human Rights Unit of the Area ‘F’ Command before final arraignment at the Lagos State High Court.