The police charged Adeleye, whose address was not given with three counts of conspiracy, fraud and theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some others, who are at large on Feb. 7, 2020 at Ligali Ayorinde, Lagos.

Ekundayo alleged that the defendant transferred N28.3million from a customer’s bank account to another customer’s account without the bank’s knowledge.

He said that the defendant fraudulently siphoned money the bank.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7), 325 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until Feb. 10 for mention.