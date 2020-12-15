The #EnergyInYourHustle challenge seeks to showcase the everyday hustle of the average Nigerian by pushing them to tell their stories and empowering them to take their craft to the next level.

To participate, interested persons should simply upload a 60 seconds video of them with a can of Amber Energy Drink on any of their social media pages telling us what makes their hustle unique. Video must end with participants saying “This is the Energy In My Hustle”.

Entries can be submitted by posting your video using the hashtag #EnergyInYourHustle and #AmberEnergyDrink. Also, follow @drinkamber on Instagram and Twitter and Amber Energy Drink on Facebook. Terms & conditions apply.

Videos would be selected based on originality and storytelling.

The top three participants will be rewarded with the sum of N1 million, N500,000 and N300,000 alongside cans of Amber Energy Drink for the first, second and third place respectively.

Entry starts on the 12th of December and ends on the 23rd of December.

