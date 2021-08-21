New Music Friday and New Podcast releases were some of the highlights of 2020’s lockdown. As everyone shifted to this medium to share stories, gain insights and catch ‘premium cruise’.
Every Nigerian should follow at least 2 of these podcasts
Here are 10 entertaining podcasts you should be following.
- I said what I said podcast hosted by FK Abudu & Jollz: FK Abudu and Jollz discusses issues related to The African millennials.
- Adulting hosted by Teala Dunn and Nia Sioux: Every Wednesday, Renowned Actress Teala and Professional Dancer Nia give tips on coming of age, and stepping into the wilderness of ‘adulthood’, black girl magic, growing up in the public eye, celebrity friendships and handling whatever life throws at you The Adult way.
- This Close hosted by Chisom Onwuegbuzia and Taymesan Emmanuel: Sponsored by Clorets Social media influencer distil nuggets for creatives, branding, hygiene and fresh breath.
- On Purpose hosted by Jay Shetty: ‘On purpose’ aims to make wisdom go viral with the feature of A list celebrities as best selling Author Jay Shetty discuss wellness, growth, self-discovery, motivation, advice and life lessons. If you need that podcast to follow religiously while walking on a path to self-improvement Plugin to the ‘On Purpose’ podcast.
- The Naija Filmmaker hosted by Sele Got: ‘The Naija filmmaker’ is a podcast for Nigerian filmmakers and aspiring creatives in the Nigerian film industry.
- Dear Nigerian Twitter hosted by Isioma: Isioma takes funny tweets, trends on the international streets of TwitterNg and analyses them. What makes his podcast so engaging is the humour it contains in its short duration. In less than 3-4 minutes, Isioma will entertain you!
- Empty Inside hosted by Jennette McCurdy: Every 2000 kid grew up watching Jennette McCurdy on Nickelodeon sitcom Icarly. Sadly Icarly would be one of Jennette’s last acting roles as the 29-year star quit acting. However, Jennette’s presence is not absent in the media as launched her podcast ‘Empty Inside’ where she takes us beyond her loud and lovable character Sam.
- So Nigerian hosted by Dami Aros: Just like the name implies, it is So Nigerian.
- A thousand Conversations One Man hosted by Mbabyface: Lagos state university undergraduate Femi Olayiwola known as ‘MBabyface’ by his listeners began his podcast during the lockdown. Whether it’s on Pop culture, Entertainment, identity, lifestyle, society, and more; On his podcast, no conversation is off-limits.
- The Oblivion Podcast hosted by The Oblivion club: If you're looking for the podcast seamless Gen-Z cruise this is it!
Are you already familiar with any of these podcasts? Which is your favourite?
