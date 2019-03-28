The hospital is hosting an open house that will feature surgical weight-loss options to assist with weight control and healthy living delivered by a team of local and international clinical professionals. This session will also highlight the causes and treatment options for obesity and address the factors that can help individuals achieve long-term success with weight-loss.

The open house will be presided by Consultant Laparoscopic Upper GI and Bariatric Surgeon, Dr Abuchi Okaro. Dr Okaro who provides regular consultations and performs procedures in two main areas: weight-loss (bariatric) surgery and gastrointestinal surgery.

The best part of it? It is totally FREE. Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital is giving you the opportunity to discover surgical weight-loss options, meet the team of experts, interact with them and get expert tips on how to lose weight surgically to become your best you!

Date: Sunday 31st March, 2019

Time: 2pm

Venue: Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, 293 Younis Bashorun cnr, Jide Oki Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Please register your attendance: eseohe.oigiangbe@euracare.com.ng or

RSVP 0809 111 5709

