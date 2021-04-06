Reports say the cargo plane touched down at an airport under construction in Zambia's northern Copperbelt province following communication challenges.

The pilot was flying from Addis Ababa to the southern African country when he lost communication with the control tower and had to depend on his sight to land.

The incident was confirmed by Zambia's Transport Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu who explained that the pilot had landed at the future Copperbelt International Airport 'by error'.

Tuko.co.ke reported the government official as having said that investigations into the occurrence had been launched.

He added that nobody was injured during the incident and no damage was incurred either.

The Copperbelt International Airport is a new airport developed in Ndola city and named after the copper-rich Copperbelt Province.

The KSh 43.2 billion facility was supposed to be completed in mid-2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the world, delayed its construction, reports say.

Meanwhile, in similar news, passengers aboard a flight OP157 on Tuesday, March 23 were full of praise and applauded in unison, a female Ghanaian pilot who saved their lives despite a dangerous storm that threatened their safe landing at the Kotoka International Airport.

Captain Eva Gichuru’s feat has underscored the saying that women are capable of doing what men can do if given the opportunity.

Reports say the plane had encountered bad weather on its approach to Accra but the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) popular known for her skillfulness at her job remained composed and managed to land safely with her passengers, after spending about an unexpected one hour flying about till she had the clearance to land.

The flight was reportedly scheduled to touch down in Accra at 8:10 pm but was not cleared for landing by the control tower due to the heavy downpour and lightning over the city.

It was held up, circling until 9:02 pm when Captain Gichuru landed eventually.

After their safe landing, passengers on the flight waited at the arrival hall to express appreciation to the flight deck crew, especially Captain Gichuru.

A video circulating online shows the relieved passengers screaming in excitement and running to meet and hug Captain Gichuru amid applause for a yeoman’s job.