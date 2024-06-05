Estate agent defrauds client of ₦430,000 granted ₦300,000 bail

Dauda whose address was not given, is being charged with stealing and obtaining money under false pretence. The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 6, at the Sango area of Ibadan.

Amusan said that Dauda collected the money from the complainant, Ifeanyi Nnabuike, with the pretext of leasing a three-bedroom flat for him. The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 419 and 399(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo, 2000. The Court President, Sukurat Yusuf, granted the defendant bail for ₦300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

