Estate agent bags 24 months jail for N5.26m fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Abeokuta Magistrate's Court sitting in Isabo on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old estate agent, James Taiwo, to 24 months imprisonment for N5.26 million fraud.

Estate agent bags 24 months jail for N5.26m fraud. [Daily Post]
The Magistrate, Mrs O. M. Somefun, noted that all evidence in court proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of the charges.

Somefun, thereafter, sentenced Taiwo to 24 months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine upon the restitution of N4 million collected from the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the convict committed the offences on Nov.18, 2018 at Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said the defendant obtained the sum of N5.26 million from one, Odunlami Olorunsogo, under the false pretense of selling a four-bedroom building which he never did nor refund the money.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria
