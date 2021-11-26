Enugu winners of Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo applaud Glo

A breakdown of the prizes received by winners at the event includes 26 generators, 26 smart television sets, and 22 refrigerators. They expressed their joy and happiness, thanking Glo for the pre-xmas gifts.

“This is a perfect Christmas gift for me; it will be very useful at home. Thank you Glo”, said Nsukka-based businesswoman, Mabel Ogbuinya, after receiving her refrigerator. Another refrigerator winner, Francis Ejiofor, who works with the National Gallery of Arts in Enugu and a said, “What a beautiful way to start the Christmas. I am overwhelmed with happiness and I thank Glo for what they have done for me today”.

Patrick Ogwuazor a self-employed man from Enugu who won a generator stated that “The news brightened my mood after a hard day’s job. I had been planning to buy a generator and now Glo has made my Christmas complete. I am assured of enjoying my celebration with constant power supply”.

“My dad had told me to buy a new TV for him as his Christmas present. I had been wondering how to raise the money for it and now God has used Glo to answer my prayers. This means a lot to me”, said Augustine Afoso, an Enugu-based builder who won a TV set,

Also commending the company, Mr. Ikenna Ezeugwu, Managing Director, Enugu State Signage and Advertisement Agency said “I am happy to identify with Globacom today because the company has been a good corporate citizen and is doing excellently well by rewarding its subscribers and giving back to society. We as an agency and as people of Enugu state will support Glo”.

In addition, Sir. Emeka Nwandu, President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “I want to commend Glo for the impact you have made on the lives of the people and businesses not only in the south east but across the country”.

Globacom’s representative at the event and Regional Manager, South East, Mike Ehumadu, said the prize presentation train will move to Ibadan on December 2, followed by Port-Harcourt on December 9, while Abuja and Jos will host the event on December 16.

Other cities listed for the exercise are Benin on December 23, Akure on January 6, Asaba on January 13, Kano on January 20, Uyo on January 27, and Owerri and Abuja (second presentation) on February 3 and Lagos and Ibadan (second presentations) on February 10.

The company which said customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network, added that subscribers are required to make a total recharge of N500 between Monday and Sunday to qualify for the weekly draws, and N2, 000 within a calendar month for the monthly draws.

----