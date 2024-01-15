ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Enugu Police arrest 2 for allegedly damaging airport fence

News Agency Of Nigeria

Exhibits recovered from the suspects were two Pickaxes, 5 Monday hammers, two shovels and re-inforcement bars.

Enugu Police arrest 2 for allegedly damaging airport fence
Enugu Police arrest 2 for allegedly damaging airport fence

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu. Ndukwe said that Emejulu was arrested by police operatives alongside another male suspect on Sunday.

He said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included: two Pickaxes, five Monday hammers, two shovels and re-inforcement bars.

They shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted once investigations are concluded,” Ndukwe indicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further development will be communicated on the matter,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

7 major players in Nigeria's first military coup that happened 58 years ago

7 major players in Nigeria's first military coup that happened 58 years ago

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspect, Chigozie [Daily Nigerian]

Police arrest radio presenter for raping 15-year-old boy

The suspect has been arrested [The Lagos Times]

Celestial prophet rapes Osun undergraduate during ‘deliverance’

Enugu Police arrest 2 suspects, recover firearms, crystal meth

Enugu Police arrest 2 suspects, recover firearms, crystal meth

Kaduna Police intercepts kidnap attempt, recover pistol, cartridge (NewDawnNigeria)

Kaduna Police intercepts kidnap attempt, recover pistol, cartridge