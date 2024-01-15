Enugu Police arrest 2 for allegedly damaging airport fence
This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu. Ndukwe said that Emejulu was arrested by police operatives alongside another male suspect on Sunday.
He said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included: two Pickaxes, five Monday hammers, two shovels and re-inforcement bars.
“They shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted once investigations are concluded,” Ndukwe indicated.
“Further development will be communicated on the matter,” he said.
