Enugu court convicts fraudsters for cloning Facebook account

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who secured their conviction after charging them on a one- count charge bordering on cyber crimes, the suspects used the different cloned Facebook accounts to defraud people in Enugu State.

The convicts are -Aguoha Ujunwa, Samson Ebuzoeme, Iwuji Kelechi, John Kennedy, Onyeanu Kinsley, Emmanuel Udo, Mmesoma Emmanuel, Prosper Chizaram Ugochukwu, Chima Chibuike Kingsley, Nzeadi Chika Camillus, and Nwaugu Nzubechi Bethel.

Others are Opara Ikenna Christopher, Chindorom Gideoan Ehimere, Okoroafor Samuel and Obaa Emeka Ama, Osinachi Goodness Nwokore, Smart Clinton Onyinyoma, Iheanacho Ikenna, Chinonso Henry Ogu and Anyanwu Foxby.

“That you Prosper Chizaram Ugochukwu sometime in 2022 at Enugu, Enugu State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently cloned 20 different Facebook accounts of various unsuspecting individuals without their consent then used same accounts with intent to defraud other individuals and you hereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prevention, Prohibition, etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22(2) (b) (iv) of the same Act,” the charge read partly.

Most of the arrested suspects pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them, and were consequently sentenced to one year imprisonment each, with an option of fine of N1 million each, except for Camillus who was given a fine of N100,000 because he had forfeited a Lexus RX350 car, a proceed of the crime worth N4,700,000.