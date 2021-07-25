Entries Open for 2021 ISN Medical Lab Scientist of the Year Award.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Managing Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr Felix Ofungwu explained that the main objective of the initiative is to promote excellence in the practice of medical laboratory science in Nigeria by recognizing and rewarding outstanding medical laboratory scientists.

Pulse Nigeria

“The ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award is our way of recognizing the significant role medical laboratory scientists play in the delivery of quality healthcare through accurate testing, which is critical to proper diagnosis and treatment of patients. For years, quality-driven medical laboratory scientists have served as the unsung heroes, carrying out their duties thanklessly and silently. Well, ISN is trying to ensure that these heroes get the recognition they deserve” he said.

Speaking on eligibility for the award, Ofungwu stated that an applicant is required to possess requisite and relevant academic qualifications, must be working in a registered Laboratory or Hospital and must be registered with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

Pulse Nigeria

He announced that the grand prize winner would be rewarded with a cash prize of One Million Naira (N1, 000, 000.00), capacity development training and a donation of Lab Equipment, Reagents and Consumables worth One Million Naira to the Laboratory or Hospital where he or she works. He explained that the award is as much a recognition of the laboratory in which the scientist works as it is of the scientist.

“The first runner-up will receive a cash prize of Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N750, 000.00) and a Capacity Development Training, the second runner-up will receive a cash prize of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000.00) and a Capacity Development Training while 7 other finalists will receive consolatory prizes of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00) each,” he added.

Pulse Nigeria

While lauding esteemed stakeholders including the Federal Ministry of Health, the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), and the Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors (GMLD), for lending support to the initiative, Ofungwu noted that the company remains committed to advancing the cause of medical laboratory science practice by celebrating these unsung heroes for their invaluable role towards the delivery of quality healthcare in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the flag-off event, the Project Consultant for the Initiative, Mr Daniel Adewuni revealed that entries would go through a rigorous assessment and grading from a distinguished panel of judges drawn from the medical laboratory science profession who would determine the top 10 finalists as well as the eventual winners.

Pulse Nigeria

In his remarks, the National President, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, Professor James Damen who was represented by its Chairman, Lagos Branch, Olumide Fadipe lauded the company for continuing with the noble initiative noting that such gesture is testament to its commitment to excellence.

Also commenting, the Registrar/CEO, Medical Laboratory Scientist Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Tosan Erhabor who was represented by Laboratory Manager, IVD Lab, Offutalu Paulinus commended the organisation for the initiative which has helped not only to honour practitioners for their role but assisted in enhancing their capabilities.

Pulse Nigeria

About ISN Products Nigeria Limited

ISN Products Nigeria Ltd. is the leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria. As the authorized agent and distributor for several globally recognized medical instrument providers, including Roche, Mindray, Merck Millipore and Illumina amongst others, we aim to promote accurate medical diagnosis and research in the country.

Over the last 4 decades, ISN has grown rapidly and established itself as a leader in the medical diagnostics distribution business with 10 offices across Nigeria and 2 offices in Ghana. ISN has also expanded into other product and service segments, including diabetes care, cold chain storage and distribution, and biomedical engineering services.

About ISN Medical Laboratory Scientists of the Year Award

The ISN Medical Lab Scientist of the year Award (iMLSOTY) is a brainchild of ISN Products Nigeria Limited. The initiative is aimed at recognizing and honouring Medical Laboratory Scientists that have displayed exceptional best practices in Nigeria’s Medical Sector. In this second edition of the award, we continue on our quest of recognizing the Unsung heroes of Medical practice.