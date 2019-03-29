Entrepreneurs flaunt their creative prowess at the semi-final stage of the Nigeria Creative Enterprise Support Programme

The film entrepreneurs equally showed their talent in areas of scriptwriting, content development, acting, animation, as well as gaming. Two of the film entrepreneurs developed games that uphold the Nigerian cultural heritage featuring characters like Sango, Amadioha and other iconic gods whose stories shaped our childhood.

During the pitch, renowned film director, Stanlee Ohikhuare, advised the film entrepreneurs to ensure that their content is visually appealing at all times to sustain the interest of the audience.

Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder, Ruff n’ Tumble, who served as a juror at the fashion selection pitch stated that, “Fashion is serious business. It is not play, neither is it a hobby. If you can consistently add value, you will get value.”

The selection pitch which will usher 20 of the 50 creative entrepreneurs into the final stage taking place on March 30th, where they get to present their businesses to judges and prospective investors, featured a display of grit, expertise and learnings from the 11 weeks of mentorship, intensive training, workshops and work placements delivered during the program.

In reinforcing its commitment to support Nigeria’s Creative industry, the United Kingdom will through this programme empower 10 of the final sets of entrepreneurs with grants to scale their businesses, and build on the lessons drawn from over 11 weeks of training as they endeavour to create brands that have a global appeal.

