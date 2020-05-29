QUIZ: How many of these English JAMB questions can you answer correctly?
Time to know those who wrote their exams by themselves.
He has rashes in his palm
He is always looking for something to touch
He is always ready to accept bribe
He is tapping people on the back
He is always ready to accept bribe Next question
That Emeka always attended lectures at school
Emeka absence from lectures was all too glaring
It was obvious that Emeka was not present at lectures
What made Emeka conspicuous was his occasional absence from school
Emeka absence from lectures was all too glaring Next question
Olu's third position coincided with my arrival
When I arrived, Olu was sleeping in the space reserved for him
It was a competition and Olu was in third position when I arrived
On my arrived at the competition, Olu went to sleep
It was a competition and Olu was in third position when I arrived Next question
He was wounded in a war by a friend of his who fired a shot mistakenly
He was injured by a gun shot that was fired by a friend
He was hit in a war by a war weapon fired by his own side
It was a war and he was hit by a bomb fired by an unknown soldier
He was hit in a war by a war weapon fired by his own side Next question
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng