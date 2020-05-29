  1. News
  2. Metro

QUIZ: How many of these English JAMB questions can you answer correctly?

Tell your friends
Time to know those who wrote their exams by themselves.
He has rashes in his palm
He is always looking for something to touch
He is always ready to accept bribe
He is tapping people on the back
He is always ready to accept bribe Next question
That Emeka always attended lectures at school
Emeka absence from lectures was all too glaring
It was obvious that Emeka was not present at lectures
What made Emeka conspicuous was his occasional absence from school
Emeka absence from lectures was all too glaring Next question
Olu's third position coincided with my arrival
When I arrived, Olu was sleeping in the space reserved for him
It was a competition and Olu was in third position when I arrived
On my arrived at the competition, Olu went to sleep
It was a competition and Olu was in third position when I arrived Next question
He was wounded in a war by a friend of his who fired a shot mistakenly
He was injured by a gun shot that was fired by a friend
He was hit in a war by a war weapon fired by his own side
It was a war and he was hit by a bomb fired by an unknown soldier
He was hit in a war by a war weapon fired by his own side Next question
Intelligent
Industrious
Inactive
Slothful
Industrious Next question
Likeness
Passion
Madness
Dislike
Dislike Next question
Drudgery
Ridicule
Ritual
Comfort
Comfort Next question
Bitter
Stringy
Tough
Tender
Tender Next question
A positive
An unmanageable
An unimpressive
A gregarious
An unimpressive Next question
Commanding
Civil
Zealous
Passionate
Civil Next question
Restful
Great
Fat
Energetic
Energetic Next question
Prosperity
Future
National pride
Collective gain
Future Next question
Laughable
Good
Praise-worthy
Valuable
Praise worthy Next question
Wicked
Strict
Playful
Conservation
Strict Next question
Reasonable
Joyful
Hopeful
Ominous
Ominous Next question
Your score: Unimpressive.
How did you pass JAMB sef?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You're not bad.
You know just enough to easily escape JAMB.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Genius!
Your brain is too hot for JAMB. You can do this in your sleep and we suspect that's how you've always been!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Author: Source: Pulse Nigeria
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"  clique

Don't miss a thing , get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.ng newsletter

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng