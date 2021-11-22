RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Engineer jailed 3 years over N342 million contract fraud

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The convict violated section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The convict was prosecuted by the ICPC who filed an appeal against his earlier acquittal
The convict was prosecuted by the ICPC who filed an appeal against his earlier acquittal

An engineer who avoided prison two years ago over allegations of contract fraud has now been sentenced to three years in prison.

Recommended articles

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) first arraigned Dasel Nanjwan years ago over the award of a N342 million contract that he personally benefited from.

The employee of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) had been a member of the Technical Committee on the side of Federal Government in a negotiation with General Electric (GE) Africa.

The committee's negotiation was regarding the replacement of warehouses and factories at the Calabar Free Trade Zone.

The contract was eventually awarded to Kwop-ri Services, a company owned by Nanjwan who was also the sole signatory to its account.

He was hit with a five-count charge that included knowingly holding private interest in a contract connected to an office in which he was employed.

The ICPC told the court he violated section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Justice Emily Ibok of the High Court in Calabar discharged and acquitted the defendant in May 2019, but the ICPC filed an appeal before the Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal.

The court, in a unanimous decision, set aside the lower court's decision and sentenced Nanjwan on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

China cautions citizens to avoid parts of Nigeria, Congo amid kidnappings

China cautions citizens to avoid parts of Nigeria, Congo amid kidnappings

WAEC releases 2021 WASSCE results, increases exam fees to N18,000

WAEC releases 2021 WASSCE results, increases exam fees to N18,000

Kim Kardashian and Leeds owner help to save Afghanistan girls

Kim Kardashian and Leeds owner help to save Afghanistan girls

Agency seals 65 gas plants in Lagos

Agency seals 65 gas plants in Lagos

Alleged N5bn fraud: Letter from AGF office stalls Stella Oduah'S arraignment

Alleged N5bn fraud: Letter from AGF office stalls Stella Oduah'S arraignment

9 West African countries disregard ECOWAS Court rulings – Judge

9 West African countries disregard ECOWAS Court rulings – Judge

Riots rock The Netherlands over covid lockdown protests

Riots rock The Netherlands over covid lockdown protests

Blinken takes aim at Russia, China in Senegal

Blinken takes aim at Russia, China in Senegal

Missing Chinese tennis star makes public appearance

Missing Chinese tennis star makes public appearance

Trending

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body is in fire – Female preacher claims (video)

Identical twin soldiers say their lovers & children can’t figure out the difference

Identical twin soldiers say their lovers & children can’t figure out the difference

Groom & his mother cry uncontrollably at his wedding, find it hard to separate (video)

Groom & his mother cry uncontrollably at his wedding, find it hard to separate (video)