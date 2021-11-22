Engineer jailed 3 years over N342 million contract fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) first arraigned Dasel Nanjwan years ago over the award of a N342 million contract that he personally benefited from.

The employee of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) had been a member of the Technical Committee on the side of Federal Government in a negotiation with General Electric (GE) Africa.

The committee's negotiation was regarding the replacement of warehouses and factories at the Calabar Free Trade Zone.

The contract was eventually awarded to Kwop-ri Services, a company owned by Nanjwan who was also the sole signatory to its account.

He was hit with a five-count charge that included knowingly holding private interest in a contract connected to an office in which he was employed.

The ICPC told the court he violated section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Justice Emily Ibok of the High Court in Calabar discharged and acquitted the defendant in May 2019, but the ICPC filed an appeal before the Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal.