Two suspected hoodlums arrested for being in possession of the burnt skulls of the policemen set ablaze during #EndSARS protests in Oyo State, have narrated how they sold the body parts to a native doctor in Ibadan.

The suspects, Adewale Abiodun and Aliu Mubarak confessed on Friday, November 27, 2020, during an interview with journalists at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

The suspects alongside the herbalist, Oladipupo Ifakorede, were said to have been arrested at Oluwo area of Ibadan by police operatives in Oyo State on Sunday, November 15.

Narrating how they got the skulls, Abiodun said, “On Monday, October 22, Mubarak asked me to follow him to Alabata area in Ibadan, where his wife was staying. We got to Iwo Road and saw that the road had been blocked. Smoke was billowing. When we moved closer to see what was happening, we saw humans being burnt.

“The mob was hitting the burnt bodies with sticks and started taking the body parts. Mubarak came to me and said he wanted to take some of the body parts. He said he had someone he would sell them to. Mubarak went to take the two skulls.

“We went to the native doctor’s residence in our neighbourhood. After negotiation, the native doctor gave us N500 with the promise to pay the balance of N500. He told us he was not the one who would use them, but that he would take them to a cleric in Ilorin, Kwara State, for ritual purpose.

“After leaving the residence of the native doctor, Mubarak and I went to a restaurant and used the N500 to eat. About 7 pm the same day, the native doctor saw me at a junction in our area and gave me N500 balance. Mubarak and I shared the money at N250 each on the third day.”

Corroborating his friend’s confession, Mubarak said, “some people in the crowd removed hands, legs, fingers and feet, while others gathered the ashes from the burnt bodies and took them away. I told Abiodun that I would take the skulls.”

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has said that the suspects would soon be arraigned.