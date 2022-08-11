RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

#EndSARS protests: Court remands man in Kirikiri for allegedly setting BRT bus terminal on fire

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of one Chinasa Michael, accused of setting fire to a BRT bus terminal at Oyingbo in Lagos during a protest in year 2020 over alleged police abuses.

BRT-Terminus-Oyingbo-2 (TheGuardian)

The defendant, 21, who is unemployed and resides at No. 21, Ilogbo St., Apapa Road, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, arson, and causing breach of peace.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.C. Ayinde, who refused to take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional center until Sept. 1, pending legal advice.

Ayinde ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the office of the Lagos state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that the offences were committed in October 2020 at the Oyingbo BRT bus terminal, Lagos.

Oke said that Michael and others at large set the BRT bus terminal on fire during the #EndSars protest.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 168, 343 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

