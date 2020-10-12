Despite the announcement that SARS has been disbanded, the campaign against police brutality continues and nationwide protests have not slowed down as young protesters continue to peacefully and rightfully call for the absolute cancellation of the unit.

Big shoutout to everyone already protesting and calling to the government to preserve the citizens’ right to life and possession of property.

But if you are just about to join in or if you are already protesting, here are few things you should not do while at it:

Don't destroy state property

Keep it peaceful. Stay on course. This is not a campaign of destruction, we only want our voices heard. Also, by going on an unprovoked destructive rampage, we undermine the idea of the protest. Keep it peaceful, advise others to do the same and prevent others from destroying state property.

#SARSMUSTEND: Thousands turn out for protests again in Nigeria Twitter

No violence

No fights. The idea is to present a unified front, and agitate with one voice. Brawls and fights gives the police a legit reason to break up the protests. Nobody needs that.

No sexual assault of any kind

Women have been fully, absolutely involved in this so far, oftentimes, speaking boldly and fearlessly standing on the frontline. Groping them and sexually harassing them is the last thing any sane human should be doing. No sexual harassment. Dissuade others from doing so and watchout for all the women around. In short, keep an eye out for everyone - especially women sha.

Don’t isolate yourself from the group

Stay with the group of protesters. Wandering off too far may expose you to the random, baseless arrests and police brutality being protested against.

Don’t block essential service providers

While roadblocks are a tool being explored, exceptions can be made for essential service providers like ambulances, fire trucks etc.

Don’t loose guard

In other words, jazz up, stay focused, stay vigilant and watch out for any and all signs of impending danger and legit threats to life from - you guessed right - the Nigerian Police.

Don’t delay before getting people medical help when they need it

We are being peaceful, the Police may not be. Where someone has been shot, wounded or needs medical aid for whatever reason, help them get to it immediately. No delays!