Chris said that the defendant failed to account for the computer equipment and some of the accessories worth N386, 400.

The matter, the Prosecutor said was reported at the Nyanya Police station by Kenechuhi.

The offence Chris said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with a reliable surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry and Police.