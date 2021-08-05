The Prosecution Counsel, N.C. Chris told the court that the complainant, Ozordi Kenechuhi of Jikwoyi, Abuja, in April entrusted a business centre to the defendant to manage.
Employer drags staff to court over alleged mismanagement of business centre
A 59-year-old man, Emmanuel Chinedu, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly mismanaging a business centre belonging to his employer.
Chris said that the defendant failed to account for the computer equipment and some of the accessories worth N386, 400.
The matter, the Prosecutor said was reported at the Nyanya Police station by Kenechuhi.
The offence Chris said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 of the Penal Code.
The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with a reliable surety in like sum.
Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry and Police.
He adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for hearing.
