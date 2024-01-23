ADVERTISEMENT
Employee allegedly attempts to sell company’s car to Japa with family to Ghana

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was arrested and he confessed to having stolen the vehicle from his workplace.

Employee allegedly attempts to sell company’s car to Japa with family to Ghana (Getty Images)
Employee allegedly attempts to sell company's car to Japa with family to Ghana (Getty Images)

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that the State Criminal Investigation Department got information on January 16, at about 1 pm concerning a Toyota Hilux vehicle suspected to have been stolen.

"On the strength of the information, a team of detectives swung into action.

"In the course of the investigation, the said vehicle was traced and located at Ilukogun village, a boundary between Lagos State and Ogun”, he said.

The PRP said that the vehicle was recovered from one Arthur Benjamin in the said Village.

“The suspect was arrested and he confessed to having stolen the vehicle from his workplace, intending to sell and run away to Ghana with his family.

“Investigation is still in progress for possible arrest of other members of his gang,” he stated.

