The world has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic, with over 2.5 million people having contracted the virus and several others have died as a result of that.

This has brought an unbearable hardship on individuals and the society, compelling individuals and the civil society to make donation to help the fight against the virus.

African footballers, both active and retired such as Asamoah Gyan, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o given back to society amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emmanuel Adebayor who is one of the richest African footballers is yet to donate towards this cause and some of his countrymen have lashed out at him for his refusal to help out during this difficult times.

And he has resisted calls for him to help out with the crisis by donating some of his millions, and repeated his stance that he does not get involved with charities during a Facebook Live video.

"I always do things according to the wishes of my heart and not according to the words of others," Adebayor said.

"For those who say that I do not donate, let me be very clear, I really do not donate. This is very simple.

"I do what I want to do, eat the food I want, and this is the most important. Then, there will be those who criticise me for not having established a charity in Togo."

"I'm sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don't have a foundation or why I don't donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo...

Official statistics state there there are currently 86 cases of coronavirus in Togo, with six people having died in the country.