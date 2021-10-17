RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Emir of Bungudu regains freedom after 32 days in captivity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The emirate thanked everyone for their prayers and support during the trying period.

Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu regains freedom. (TheCable)
Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu regains freedom. (TheCable)

The Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu, Zamfara state, has regained his freedom after 32 days of captivity in the hands of kidnappers.

Recommended articles

Magaji Rafin Bugudu, Alhaji Abubakar Sahabi, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bungudu, on Sunday, saying that the emirate and family wished to thank everyone for their prayers and support during the trying period.

Sahabi commended the efforts of the Zamfara and Kaduna state governments for their tireless efforts in securing the safe release of the emir.

He added that although the emir was still in hospital in Kaduna for medical check up before returning home; “we are comfortable with his health condition."

“We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for their support in facilitating the release of the Emir”.

Sahabi said the emirate wished to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

Condom

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)