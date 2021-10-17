The Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu, Zamfara state, has regained his freedom after 32 days of captivity in the hands of kidnappers.
Emir of Bungudu regains freedom after 32 days in captivity
The emirate thanked everyone for their prayers and support during the trying period.
Magaji Rafin Bugudu, Alhaji Abubakar Sahabi, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bungudu, on Sunday, saying that the emirate and family wished to thank everyone for their prayers and support during the trying period.
Sahabi commended the efforts of the Zamfara and Kaduna state governments for their tireless efforts in securing the safe release of the emir.
He added that although the emir was still in hospital in Kaduna for medical check up before returning home; “we are comfortable with his health condition."
“We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for their support in facilitating the release of the Emir”.
Sahabi said the emirate wished to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.
