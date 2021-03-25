He is seen in a dramatic video checking on the machine to buy it before quickly placing it inside his trouser as the salesman’s attention was with another person.

He then pretends to be waiting to be attended to as if nothing had happened.

In other news, passengers aboard a flight OP157 on Tuesday, March 23 were full of praise and applauded in unison, a female Ghanaian pilot who saved their lives despite a dangerous storm that threatened their safe landing at the Kotoka International Airport.

Captain Eva Gichuru’s feat has underscored the saying that women are capable of doing what men can do if given the opportunity.

Reports say the plane had encountered bad weather on its approach to Accra but the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) popular known for her skillfulness at her job remained composed and managed to land safely with her passengers, after spending about an unexpected one hour flying about till she had the clearance to land.

READ ALSO: Passengers applaud Ghanaian female pilot for landing safely with them amid risky storm

The flight was reportedly scheduled to touch down in Accra at 8:10 pm but was not cleared for landing by the control tower due to the heavy downpour and lightning over the city.

It was held up, circling until 9:02 pm when Captain Gichuru landed eventually.

After their safe landing, passengers on the flight waited at the arrival hall to express appreciation to the flight deck crew, especially Captain Gichuru.

A video circulating online shows the relieved passengers screaming in excitement and running to meet and hug Captain Gichuru amid applause for a yeoman’s job.