Electrician accused of stealing neighbour's ₦‎‎80k phone gets ₦‎50k bail

The police charged Daniel who lives in Gbessa village, Abuja with criminal misappropriation.

The prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that Amachi Mercy of same address reported the matter at Kuje police station on April 20.

Tanko said that sometime in February the complainant's Tecno cell phone worth ₦‎80,000 got missing along Sauka-Gbessa road Abuja.

He said that during police investigation the phone was traced and recovered from the defendant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Penal Code, whoever commits criminal misappropriation shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or both.

The judge, Abdullahi Abdulkarim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦‎50,000 with one surety in like sum.

