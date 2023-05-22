The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Electrician accused of stealing neighbour's ₦‎‎80k phone gets ₦‎50k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant faces two years in prison if found guilty [Video Hive]
The police charged Daniel who lives in Gbessa village, Abuja with criminal misappropriation.

The prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that Amachi Mercy of same address reported the matter at Kuje police station on April 20.

Tanko said that sometime in February the complainant's Tecno cell phone worth ₦‎80,000 got missing along Sauka-Gbessa road Abuja.

He said that during police investigation the phone was traced and recovered from the defendant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Penal Code, whoever commits criminal misappropriation shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or both.

The judge, Abdullahi Abdulkarim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦‎50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Abdulkarim ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the case until June 29 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Dangote Refinery to generate 12000 megawats, 135000 jobs – Emefiele

Dangote Refinery’s first product to hit market July, August - Aliko Dangote

Supreme Court set to rule on PDP's case to disqualify Tinubu, Shettima

APM to call only 1 witness to convince tribunal to cancel Tinubu's victory

Tinubu rejects tribunal's proposal for Atiku, Obi to join forces against him

Aliko Dangote thanks Buhari, Tinubu, Nigerians for unparalleled support

Buhari, Peter Obi touch down Lagos for launch of Dangote Refinery

Absence of judge stalls Governor-elect Mbah's NYSC certificate forgery case

ADVERTISEMENT

